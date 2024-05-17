Marvel And Sony's Silk: Spider Society Series Is No More

The project kept undergoing changes; in 2022, following Sony-owned MGM's acquisition by Amazon, the show was announced again. This time, former "The Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang was tapped to helm the series, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller producing. "Angela is a pro's pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire," Lord and Miller said at the time. "She's also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon's story to the world."

It makes some sense that the powers that be would need to pare down their offerings given the lukewarm reception to most non-"Venom," non-animated "Spider-Verse" offerings in recent years. The Jared Leto-led 2022 vampire flick "Morbius" bombed at the box office and became instantly infamous for its strong anti-blockbuster energy, while "Madame Web," released earlier this year, didn't fare well in theaters either. Future Spidey-adjacent projects will have to pick up the slack in order to justified so many spinoffs and side projects, and the jury's still out on whether or not this year's "Kraven the Hunter" will do the trick.

Despite all this, it's still frustrating to see a captivating story about a young woman of color get the short end of the stick here. According to Deadline's reporting, "Silk" has been rewritten at least three times and its writers' room was not reconvened in a timely fashion following the resolution of last year's WGA strike. Ultimately, the outlet cites budget allocation concerns as a major reason for the show's axing.