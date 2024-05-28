R2-D2 Was A Big Pain In The Butt On Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi

R2-D2 is a curious character in "Star Wars" lore. It's a three-foot-tall trashcan-shaped high-tech utility knife on wheels, most often used as a navigational computer (it can be plugged into the navigational systems of small spacecraft), and only communicating using a series of beeps and computerized chirping noises. Other characters talk to R2-D2 as if it's a human being, and indeed, some of its computer language sounds a little bit like a human voice, but one might be able to question if R2-D2 possesses consciousness.

R2's sounds were provided by long-term "Star Wars" sound designer and editor Ben Burtt, and in multiple "Star Wars" films, actor Kenny Baker operated R2's moving parts from within. The human touch leads many to rest assured that R2 is indeed a conscious being with feelings and memories beyond mere computational storage. R2's consciousness was reinforced in the 1985 animated TV series "Droids," which featured R2-D2 as one of its main characters. Because the series was animated, R2 was now far more expressive and active than he had been in the films, revealing a great deal of personality and even a sense of humor.

Prior to "Droids," however, audiences had to witness the messy and ambivalently adored "Return of the Jedi," Richard Marquand's 1983 epic that wrapped up the story begun in 1977's "Star Wars." In that film, R2-D2 appeared opposite the other live-action human and droid characters, and the filmmakers had to undergo a great deal of animatronic rigor to realize the character; Kenny Baker wasn't always inside. Back in 2013, on the 40th anniversary of "Return of the Jedi," Den of Geek published a vintage interview with Marquand (who passed in 1987) about making the movie, and he recalled filming the animatronic R2 was a pain in the neck.