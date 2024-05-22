How The First Omen Found All Those Creepy Locations [Exclusive]

"The First Omen" was one of the biggest movie surprises of the year. What could've easily been a cheap, lazy cash-in on IP awareness turned out to be an inventive, smart, and surprisingly disturbing horror movie that just happens to be a prequel. As Witney Seibold wrote in his /Film review: "In an age when long-in-the-tooth horror franchises like 'Halloween' and 'The Exorcist' are being tiresomely revived without a trace of creativity, it's refreshing and splendid to see a picture that is thoughtfully menacing, uniquely stylish, deathfully intense, and utterly terrifying. 'The First Omen' is a film of dank, bloody, spittle-flecked dread, made no less powerful by the foregone conclusion."

In "The First Omen," we follow a young novitiate (Nell Tiger Free) who is sent to help at an orphanage in Rome. Once there, she begins to experience terrifying visions that hint at a grand conspiracy involving unspeakable evil. It all leads up to the events of "The Omen," Richard Donner's 1976 horror classic about a little boy who just happens to be the antichrist (spoiler alert?).

If you missed "The First Omen" in theaters (and there's a good chance you did, as the film was not a box office hit), you're in luck: it hits Digital Retailers on May 28, comes to Hulu on May 30, and finally arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on July 30, 2024. In honor of the home media release, we're debuting an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the film, which you can check out above.