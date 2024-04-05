Here's How The First Omen Directly Connects To The 1976 Horror Classic

This article contains spoilers for "The Omen" and "The First Omen."

In Richard Donner's terrifying 1976 horror film "The Omen," American diplomat and presidential hopeful Robert Thorn (Gregory Peck) rushes to a hospital in Rome, Italy as his wife Kathy (Lee Remick) has just given birth to their first child. Tragically, Robert is told that the child has died, but Kathy is unaware of the baby's passing. Once he arrives, he is greeted by hospital chaplain Father Spiletto (Martin Benson) who offers him a chance to spare his wife the unfathomable pain. He tells Robert that at the same time Kathy lost their child, a woman in a neighboring hospital room died during childbirth, leaving her baby without a mother. He persuades Robert to accept this baby boy and pass it on as their own biological baby, believing that what Kathy doesn't know won't hurt her.

A nun passes the newborn baby boy to the Thorns — a gift from God, so claims Father Spiletto — and Kathy is too elated with her baby for Robert to have second thoughts. The family moves on with their lives, an idyllic existence in London after Robert is chosen to be the American Ambassador to the United Kingdom. That is, until their son, named Damien, approaches his fifth birthday. A threatening Rottweiler begins to appear near the Thorn's home, Damien refuses to step foot in a church, the animals go berserk when Damien crosses them during a visit to the zoo, and Damien's nanny hangs herself in the middle of his birthday party in front of a crowd of children.

The events of "The Omen" focus on the early years of the Antichrist as a child, but "The First Omen" elects to take things one step further back. Here's how the hottest new horror prequel directly connects to the beloved classic, while maintaining its own story.