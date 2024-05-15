How To Watch A24's Civil War At Home

It's worth noting that while Apple TV and Prime Video both have streaming catalogs, the May release date here is specifically for the film's PVOD release date, so it'll be available for digital rental or purchase at that time. On the streaming front, the movie will ultimately land at Warner Brothers Discovery's streaming home, Max, thanks to a deal between the company and A24 that was announced late last year. Other recent A24 films like "Priscilla" and "The Iron Claw" haven't arrived on Max until two to three months after their digital release, so if that trend holds, we could possibly expect to see "Civil War" on streaming by the fall.

There are also Amazon listings offering pre-orders for the "Civil War" Blu-ray combo pack and Amazon exclusive version, though the release date for home video versions of the film hasn't been announced. The Blu-ray and digital 4K UHD version of the movie shows a cover image with an orange New York skyline and helicopters flying over Lady Liberty, while the Amazon exclusive combo pack has the close-up poster art featuring the statue's torch. The former is currently going for $27.99 on the website, while the latter is $24.57. There's also a Blu-ray only option for $19.96. No information is currently available about special features on the home release, but we'll keep you posted. Here's the official synopsis of the film:

From filmmaker Alex Garland comes a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

"Civil War" will be available to rent and purchase digitally starting on May 24, 2024.