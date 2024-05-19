The Origin Story Of Star Wars' Rebel And Empire Symbols

Looking over "Star Wars," it's kind of astonishing how well-equipped the Rebels are. Keep in mind, they're called the Rebels; they don't sport a name that indicates what kind of government they represent should their rebellion be successful, nor do they have a provisional government set up anywhere (at least that's not seen in the original 1977 film). I know there's expanded universe lore, sequels, prequels, novels, etc., that explain everything in the "Star Wars" universe from a government perspective, but in the 1977 original, the details are left intentionally vague.

They even have their own symbols emblazoned on their uniforms and helmets. It makes sense for the Empire to have such symbols — they definitely have the size and the industrial resources to manufacture their own equipment — but the Rebels? One might think their symbol is merely something scrawled on the walls of Empire buildings and a symbol of defiance. Naturally, however, there is a larger story to the symbol.

The Rebel symbol is a circular glyph that resembles a bird. Two points at its 11 o'clock and 1 o'clock positions resemble wingtips, and protrusion from its center looks like a flat, diamond-shape bird head. The Empire symbol, meanwhile, has radial crenelations making it look like a cogwheel.

Both of the symbols were designed by Oscar-winner John Mollo, the costume designer for "Star Wars" and "Gandhi," as well as "Alien," "Outland," "Cry Freedom," "Chaplin," and "Event Horizon." In issue #98 of Star Wars Insider Magazine, published in 2007, a reader reached out to Mollo about the meaning of the symbols. His answers, one might find, are a little pedestrian.