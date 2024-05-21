Adjusting To Dune's Nose Pieces Came With Some Boogers For The Cast

The title planet in Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" is a desolate desert world, only survivable if one has access to a stillsuit. A stillsuit is a head-to-toe garment that captures every microscopic piece of moisture that exudes from the wearer's body, filters and recycles it, and stores it for drinking. Yes, you drink your own sweat, urine, and feces in a stillsuit. When used properly, a wearer could subsist on their own fluids for weeks. In the novel, stillsuits also covered the wearer's face and head, wicking moisture from their hair and pores.

In the various film and TV adaptations of "Dune," including in Denis Villeneuve's most recent versions, the mask portion of a stillsuit is often replaced by a single breathing tube that extends under the wearer's nose. The nasal tube presumably gathered saliva and mucous, although it seems inefficient, given that the bulk of human saliva escapes from the mouth. Although one can understand the aesthetic reason why a full-face mask was replaced by a single breathing tube; audiences would likely want to see the actors' faces, and actors likely don't want to work in masks.

The nasal tubes worn on the set of "Dune" weren't functional. The actors merely had to affix them to their faces and hope for the best. And, as one might imagine, many of the actors didn't find them terribly comfortable. Buzzfeed spoke to the cast of "Dune: Part Two," and each of them recalls having to get used to wearing stillsuit proboscises, and how it made their noses run. Warning: in the following slide, Zendaya will talk openly about her boogers.