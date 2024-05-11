The Doctor Who Premiere's Villain Is Truly Gross - Russell T Davies Is Back, Baby!

From 2010 to 2023, when "Doctor Who" fans claimed they missed former showrunner Russell T Davies, they usually meant they missed his great character work. The original Davies' run, from season 1 through 4 of the revival series, is notable in how it clearly presents its companions not just as relatable, working-class women, but how it puts them at the center of the narrative. It's not necessarily a better approach than Davies' successor Steven Moffat (who would generally make the Doctor the point-of-view character), but it's a totally reasonable approach to be nostalgic for.

What those fans probably weren't referring to is Davies' questionable taste in monsters. Although he occasionally gives us some classic villains, like whatever that thing was in "Midnight," his original aliens tend to be on the sillier, juvenile side of things. Davies is the guy who gave us not one, not two, but three different episodes focused on the Slitheen, creatures whose most memorable attribute is that they fart all the time. He also gave us the hideous Abzorbaloff in season 2, a creature so revolting that it almost single-handedly ruined an episode that was pretty good up until that point. (The Abzorbaloff technically wasn't Davies' fault, as it was designed by a very sweet 9-year-old fan who won a contest, but still: kick that small child to the curb next time, RTD!)

Unfortunately, a gross ugly alien is exactly what the new season premiere, "Space Babies," gives us. The so-called Bogeyman, a creature that's been terrifying the titular space babies for years by this point, is revealed to have been created by literal boogers. This leads to the episode's biggest gross-out moment, where Ruby's disgusted to learn that the slime that's gotten all up in her hair and face is pure mucus.