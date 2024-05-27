A Classic Reservoir Dogs Scene Pitted Quentin Tarantino Against Harvey Weinstein

At 29 years old, Quentin Tarantino made his directorial debut with "Reservoir Dogs." With its punchy pacing and electric performances, it was a brash, violent film that put him on the map as an audacious new storyteller. From his humble beginnings as a Video Archives store clerk to the script landing in Harvey Keitel's hands, Tarantino was able to raise $1.5 million to make the movie and debut it at the Sundance Film Festival.

Duane Byrge from The Hollywood Reporter covered the overwhelming audience response to the searing film: "[T]his plug gutter is wiping out audiences here at the Sundance Film Festival. Those who survive it emerge in a shell-shocked euphoria — so good and so blunt is the writing." Miramax won the subsequent bidding war, but although distribution was secured, the road to release was rocky. Producer Harvey Weinstein wanted to remove what is now considered the film's seminal moment: the ear-cutting torture scene set to Stealers Wheel's upbeat "Stuck in the Middle with You."

Weinstein had a reputation for wanting to cut key scenes from movies, earning him the nickname "Harvey Scissorhands." He even tried to force Bong Joon-ho to cut 20 minutes from "Snowpiercer" for its U.S. release "because in his opinion, according to one report, Midwesterners are too stupid to understand the movie as-is," as /Film put it at the time. Similarly, an hour's worth of footage was slashed from Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York" at Weinstein's demand, per Vulture. Imagining "Reservoir Dogs" without the ear scene is almost unthinkable. You would just be taking away so many of the distinctive directorial qualities that Tarantino is now famous for: the building of razor-sharp tension, gratuitous violence, and clever use of pop culture references.