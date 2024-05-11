Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Rules The Weekend Box Office With $52-55 Million Debut

In the post-apocalyptic future where mankind has been reduced to mute, feral packs of humans and all of our skyscrapers have grown over with greenery, there isn't much use for money. But until that future inevitably comes, studios need cash to make movies like "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," and they need those movies to generate even more money so that the whole hairy cycle can continue.

Fortunately, "Kingdom" is so far living up to the standards of its ancestors with an estimated opening weekend of $52-55 million, after grossing $22.2 million from Thursday previews and Friday ticket sales (per Deadline). That's roughly in line with early box office projections, and also on par with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" ($54.8 million) and "War for the Planet of the Apes" ($56.2 million). However, it falls short of two other entries in the franchise: "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," which opened to a chimp-ressive $72.6 million in 2014; and the "Planet of the Apes" remake with Mark Wahlberg, which enjoyed an orangu-tastic $68.5 million debut in 2001.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" begins around 300 years after the events of "Rise," "Dawn," and "War." Those three movies formed a prequel to the original 1968 film, in which Charlton Heston played an astronaut who is accidentally thrown into a far-flung future where (spoilers) apes have taken over the planet and enslaved humans.