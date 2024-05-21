Sci-Fi Cult Classic 12 Monkeys Nearly Got Terry Gilliam Trampled By A Horse

Based on Chris Marker's 1962 short film "La Jetée," Terry Gilliam's 1995 film "12 Monkeys" begins in a futuristic, post-apocalyptic wasteland ravaged by a deadly virus. Cities are already being reclaimed by plants and animals, and humans have moved into cage-like, nightmarish structures underground. Despite the dire circumstances, humans still adhere to a frustrating bureaucracy, forcing mentally detached people to attend meetings and make plans. Luckily, humans also have access to a time machine, and they have selected James Cole (Bruce Willis) to go back in time to 1990 — and then again to 1996 — to find out more about the virus and help find a cure. Because it's a Terry Gilliam film, the picture doesn't exactly end on a note of hope.

Terry Gilliam's films tend to be fraught affairs, usually wracked with production problems, delays, and other things that are out of the filmmaker's control; he seems to be very unlucky. For at least one of his movies, "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen," he shot an explosion scene so recklessly that it terrified his young star, Sarah Polley. Additionally, the 83-year-old director has, in recent years, said some terrible things criticizing the #MeToo movement and making out-of-touch transphobic jokes in public. At best, he's a grumpy a-hole.

"12 Monkeys" was, relatively speaking, a smooth production for Gilliam. It was made for a respectable budget of $29 million for Universal, circumstances that likely leavened any errors, bad luck, or brazen a-holery.

Even a smooth Gilliam production, however, came with an animal attack. In a 1995 profile with the New York Times, it was reported that Gilliam was thrown off of a horse while taking a break from shooting and nearly trampled to death.