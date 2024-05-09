Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer Brings Back The Modern Classic Sci-Fi Series
Welcome back, Clone Club! It's been a little while since our last meeting, but it's once again our time to shine. Every "Orphan Black" fan remembers falling down that sci-fi rabbit hole back throughout the mid-2010s, gawking at the television screen as the series somehow found deeper and more labyrinthine plots to follow with every passing season. (I've just been informed that season 1 first debuted back in 2013, which just makes me feel unfathomably old.) As complicated and slightly off the rails as the story could get, those of us who found ourselves on its wavelength ended up among the most passionate members of the fandom. You could commonly find us wandering the street corners and flagging down random passersby, eager to preach about the Good News of Tatiana Maslany and her frankly incredible performance(s) as various clones who couldn't possibly be more different from one another.
Now, perhaps a whole new generation of fans is about to spring up with the release of the spin-off/sequel series, titled "Orphan Black: Echoes." Starring Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter, as the lead (a similarly talented star as Maslany who isn't being asked to do quite as much heavy lifting this time around, in terms of clone performances), the show cheekily described as a "completely unique copy of the original" seems like a welcome return to the high-concept, but endearingly low-fi world that we all know and love.
Right on time, AMC has released a new trailer for "Orphan Black: Echoes" and you can watch it for yourself at the link above!
Orphan Black returns with the sequel series Echoes
There are sadly no Tatiana Maslany clones (or their "sestras") in sight, but "Orphan Black: Echoes" seems ready to serve a fresh dish of sci-fi goodness. The world of the original series always seemed ripe for expansion one day, given all the hidden conspiracies and rogue clones and sinister killers hiding behind practically every corner. Although the original series wrapped things up with a tidy and emotional bow after five rollercoaster seasons, this new AMC series just might raise the bar even higher and (dare I say it) take the next step in the franchise's evolution.
"Echoes" comes from creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer Anna Fishko along with original "Orphan Black" co-creator John Fawcett, who returns to direct and executive produce. In addition to Krysten Ritter, the series stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, and James Hiroyuki Liao. Fans can expect the premiere episode to drop on AMC and BBC America (as well as stream on AMC+) Sunday, June 23, at 10pm ET. Check out the official synopsis below.
Set in the near future, "Orphan Black: Echoes" takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.