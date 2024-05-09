Orphan Black: Echoes Trailer Brings Back The Modern Classic Sci-Fi Series

Welcome back, Clone Club! It's been a little while since our last meeting, but it's once again our time to shine. Every "Orphan Black" fan remembers falling down that sci-fi rabbit hole back throughout the mid-2010s, gawking at the television screen as the series somehow found deeper and more labyrinthine plots to follow with every passing season. (I've just been informed that season 1 first debuted back in 2013, which just makes me feel unfathomably old.) As complicated and slightly off the rails as the story could get, those of us who found ourselves on its wavelength ended up among the most passionate members of the fandom. You could commonly find us wandering the street corners and flagging down random passersby, eager to preach about the Good News of Tatiana Maslany and her frankly incredible performance(s) as various clones who couldn't possibly be more different from one another.

Now, perhaps a whole new generation of fans is about to spring up with the release of the spin-off/sequel series, titled "Orphan Black: Echoes." Starring Jessica Jones herself, Krysten Ritter, as the lead (a similarly talented star as Maslany who isn't being asked to do quite as much heavy lifting this time around, in terms of clone performances), the show cheekily described as a "completely unique copy of the original" seems like a welcome return to the high-concept, but endearingly low-fi world that we all know and love.

Right on time, AMC has released a new trailer for "Orphan Black: Echoes" and you can watch it for yourself at the link above!