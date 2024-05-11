A Classic Doctor Who Reference Just Opened Up A World Of Possibilities

This post contains spoilers for the latest episodes of "Doctor Who."

There's a moment in the latest episode of "Doctor Who," a campy, big-hearted, Beatles-featuring riff on the importance of music, in which the Doctor opens up a bit more than fans might expect. It's been clear since last year's introductory episode that Ncuti Gatwa's era of the long-running sci-fi series (which is also former showrunner Russell T. Davies' second era) will be different from the "Doctor Who" we've seen before. As the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa infuses the show with a sense of modernity. He's openly queer, Black, and a Millennial, and he performs the lead role with a precise and deeply endearing sense of emotional openness. Die-hard fans of the series can quickly count the amount of times the Doctor has cried in the past, but Gatwa's Fifteen has already had tears welling behind his eyes a few times in his three episodes and counting.

All of this is to say that when the Doctor starts talking about his own backstory — his adoption, his status as a genocide survivor, and the family he might still have left — it's not as surprising as it would've been if, say, Peter Capaldi did it. It makes sense that The Doctor's first ever bi-generation (a twist that allowed a brief David Tennant return) would stir up more feelings than usual about the way the Time Lord moves through the world, as would his newfound friendship with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who has her own complex and mysterious adoption story to reckon with. The moments of sweet, heartfelt exposition between the two are lovely, but the real surprise comes when Fifteen mentions a long-lost character offhand: Susan Foreman.