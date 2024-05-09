Futurama Almost Gave Fry A Second, Fancier Robot Friend

In the "Futurama" episode "A Fishful of Dollars" (April 27, 1999), Fry (Billy West) remembers that he had 93 cents in his savings account when he was cryogenically frozen in 1999. After a thousand years of .25% interest, however, that amount had grown into a fortune of 4.3 billion dollars. Thankfully, inflation hasn't kept pace, and Fry is suddenly one of the wealthiest people on the planet. As anyone with abrupt access to a massive fortune might, Fry immediately begins to squander his riches on frivolous things. He buys the Mona Lisa merely so he may use it as a clay pigeon for skeet shooting. He tries to recreate a slobby, 20th-century apartment just as he remembered it. Most notably, he buys an ancient can of anchovies at auction, a valuable commodity indeed, given that anchovies went extinct many years before. The anchovies, still sealed, are guaranteed to be edible.

Unbeknownst to Fry, however, the anchovies are also valuable to Mom (Tress MacNeille), the vicious billionaire industrialist. It seems that anchovy oil can be used as robot oil in Mom's factories, and Mom fears that Fry aims to undercut her manufacturing business. Mom spends the episode trying to buy out or hoodwink Fry and steal his anchovies.

Fry, meanwhile, keeps on spending. He becomes so rich, he immediately disconnects with his friends. "I finally know what I need to be happy," Fry says, "and it's not friends. It's things." Of course Fry's robot best friend Bender (John DiMaggio) sadly points out that "I'm a thing."

It seems that in early drafts of "A Fishful of Dollars," Fry almost took an additional step in rejecting Bender by buying a fancy new robot friend named Deluxor. This was revealed on the DVD commentary track foe "Fishful."