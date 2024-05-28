Dune's Stellan Skarsgård Had One Requirement For His Baron Harkonnen Prosthetics

One of the central villains in Frank Herbert's 1965 novel "Dune" is the amoral hedonist Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, ruler of House Harkonnen and overseer of spice production on the planet Arrakis. In the novel, he is described as being so immensely fat that he required a suit of anti-gravity devices — called suspensors — to hoist his massive girth. The Baron is cruel, power-mad, and regularly has sex slaves sent to his quarters so that he may engage in sick acts of murderous coitus. Some have criticized the Baron as an example of fatphobia and, rather unfortunately, "queer villainy" in popular media.

In David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of "Dune," the Baron was played by Kenneth McMillan, and Lynch made him all the more revolting by encrusting his face with oily carbuncles that produced shot glasses of black pus. McMillan was outfitted with a fat suit, although he was decidedly trimmer than in Herbert's vision. In Denis Villeneuve's 2021 film adaptation, the Baron was played by Stellan Skarsgård, and Villeneuve transformed him into a steelier, more quietly sadistic (and straight) character. This version of the Baron was completely hairless, and regularly took baths in black oil.

To play Baron Harkonnen, Skarsgård was outfitted with a massive flesh suit that, according to the actor, took anywhere between six and eight hours to get into, and weighed about 110 pounds (50 kg). The eight-hour days involved the Baron's nude scenes; the scenes wherein the Baron was clothed took less time.

In March of 2024, Skarsgård talked to GQ and revealed more details about the suit, and about a specific request he made regarding its design. Notably, he wanted as little makeup on his face as possible, allowing him to emote better.