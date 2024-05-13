How All In The Family's Norman Lear Tried To Put A Stop To Archie Bunker's Place

There would be no "All in the Family" without the late Carroll O'Connor. The actor spent nine seasons endearing audiences to his character Archie Bunker, a middle-aged, blue-collared, conservative working stiff who wouldn't think twice about referring to someone by a derogatory term. Year in and year out, viewers delighted in watching Archie make his liberal, self-righteous son-in-law Mike's (Rob Reiner), aka "The Meathead," blood boil. (Just listen to that live studio audience cackling at Archie's unbothered response here.) Even if you disagreed with just about every single thing that came out of Archie's mouth (which you absolutely should), O'Connor had a way of winning you over.

Perhaps that's why the actor was keen to keep the good times rollin' along, even when everyone else around him was ready to pack it in. While season 8 was clearly intended to serve as the show's swan song, O'Connor succeeded in keeping "All in the Family" on the air for another year. However, far from wrapping the whole thing up with a bow, season 9 instead gave rise to "Archie Bunker's Place," a continuation that saw the action shift from the Bunkers' household to Archie's tavern (which he bought in season 8).

Not that creator Norman Lear didn't try and interfere. "The only one who didn't [want to stop] was Carroll, and he was the most difficult," said Lear, speaking at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 (via The Hollywood Reporter). For as much as Lear, who himself passed away at 101 in 2023, "worshipped the ground [O'Connor] walked on" (as he put it) and knew "there couldn't be another Archie Bunker in the history of the world," that didn't stop him from trying to sabotage the actor. There was just one problem: O'Connor had CBS on his side.