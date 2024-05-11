Doctor Who Just Pulled Off A Time Travel Plot That Shouldn't Have Worked

This post contains spoilers for the latest episodes of "Doctor Who."

It turns out love really is all you need. Well, love and a Time Lord willing to fight off the spirit of music through a delightfully campy song battle that sees literal musical notes fill the air. The showdown between the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), Ruby (Millie Gibson), and the chaotic being known as Maestro (Jinkx Monsoon) in the new season's second episode might be one of the goofiest things that's happened on "Doctor Who" recently — and it's not even the most over-the-top part of the episode. "The Devil's Chord" takes some deliciously weird risks, the biggest of which is centering its drama on "characters" who aren't exactly historical figures yet: The Beatles.

Of course, the long-running BBC sci-fi series (which recently made the move to Disney+) is known for crafting plotlines that see its central heroes mucking around in history and coming face to face with some of Earth's most influential figures in the process. The show has featured everyone from William Shakespeare to Abraham Lincoln to Francis Bacon, but its timey-wimey plots rarely splash around in the zeitgeisty parts of real recent history. "The Devil's Chord" went for it, though, breaking with tradition to include an influential real-life person who's still alive today — Paul McCartney — in the episode's main plot.