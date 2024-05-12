Robert Downey Jr. Invented A Whole 'Language' For Summoning Iron Man's Suit

In Jon Favreau's 2008 superhero film "Iron Man," Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) spends a large portion of the movie inventing and building a high-tech, skintight suit of armor that is equipped with rocket boosters, missiles, and automated servos that increase Tony's physical strength. In order to put the suit on, Tony required an additional, assembly-line-like machine that sealed the various pieces of the armor around his body.

In the many "Iron Man" sequels that followed, however, the process of getting in and out of the suit became quicker and more streamlined. In one film, Tony thrusts his fists into a briefcase, and his suit stretches and assembles around him. Later, the "assembly line" process is so swift that Tony can remove his suit without having to stop walking. Eventually — and perhaps boringly — the suit became a sort of liquid metal like in "Terminator 2," shlorping around Tony almost instantly.

In Shane Black's excellent "Iron Man 3," Tony implants magnetic trackers throughout his body and then gestures dramatically to "summon" his suit. The individual chunks of Iron Man armor fly through the air and attach themselves to Tony piece by piece. In an amusing opening scene, the armor pieces don't exactly assemble in the way Tony expected and end up falling off his body.

In the mythos of the film, Tony Stark would need some kind of "activation" gesture or password that he would use to summon the armor, a gesture which he demonstrates early in the scene. Practically, actor Downey, Jr. had to do the same, inventing a codified body language that he would use throughout "Iron Man 3." Downey, Jr. talked about his gestures in "Iron Man 3 Unmasked," a short behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of the film, available on Disney+.