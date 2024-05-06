How To Watch Bloody Vampire Horror Pic Abigail At Home

Looks like meat's back on the menu, boys. Unfortunately, that comes at the expense of the main group of kidnappers/mercenaries who have absolutely no idea what they just got themselves into. The directing duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (also known as Radio Silence) unleashed a hellish feast for the senses earlier this year thanks to their horror flick with a twist, "Abigail." Because of the wonders of marketing, of course, we found out long before our doomed lead characters that the innocent-looking child they've chosen to hold for ransom is actually a bloodthirsty vampire (Alisha Weir). And in no time at all, the full weight of their predicament dawns on them as they realize that the hunters have now become the hunted in a horrific cat-and-mouse game set at a decrepit old mansion over the course of one endless day.

After debuting to rave reviews (including /Film's own by BJ Colangelo, which you can read here) but inflicting only a somewhat tepid imprint on the box office, fans will now get their chance to reexperience buckets of blood and gore and little children throwing grown adults across rooms all over again. Even as "Abigail" remains in theaters, we now know when the movie will be making its digital debut for home viewing. Universal Pictures announced that we'll just have to wait less than 24 hours (thankfully without having to be holed up with a killer vampire, this time) for "Abigail" to be made available on digital platforms. Mark your calendars for May 7, 2024, when both fans and newcomers will be able to purchase or rent one of the year's most hilarious vampire flicks.