How To Watch Bloody Vampire Horror Pic Abigail At Home
Looks like meat's back on the menu, boys. Unfortunately, that comes at the expense of the main group of kidnappers/mercenaries who have absolutely no idea what they just got themselves into. The directing duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (also known as Radio Silence) unleashed a hellish feast for the senses earlier this year thanks to their horror flick with a twist, "Abigail." Because of the wonders of marketing, of course, we found out long before our doomed lead characters that the innocent-looking child they've chosen to hold for ransom is actually a bloodthirsty vampire (Alisha Weir). And in no time at all, the full weight of their predicament dawns on them as they realize that the hunters have now become the hunted in a horrific cat-and-mouse game set at a decrepit old mansion over the course of one endless day.
After debuting to rave reviews (including /Film's own by BJ Colangelo, which you can read here) but inflicting only a somewhat tepid imprint on the box office, fans will now get their chance to reexperience buckets of blood and gore and little children throwing grown adults across rooms all over again. Even as "Abigail" remains in theaters, we now know when the movie will be making its digital debut for home viewing. Universal Pictures announced that we'll just have to wait less than 24 hours (thankfully without having to be holed up with a killer vampire, this time) for "Abigail" to be made available on digital platforms. Mark your calendars for May 7, 2024, when both fans and newcomers will be able to purchase or rent one of the year's most hilarious vampire flicks.
Abigail is sinking its fangs into PVOD
The gore-soaked creative minds behind 2019's "Ready or Not" and the two most recent installments of the "Scream" franchise made a bloody return to the genre with "Abigail," and now everyone will be able to relive the one-location horror/thriller from the comforts of their own home. Starring "Scream" queen Melissa Barrera, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "Lisa Frankenstein" star Kathryn Newton, Dan Stevens (who's having one heck of a year between this and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"), the great Giancarlo Esposito, Alisha Weir, Kevin Durand (who will also appear in this year's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"), the late "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud, and William Catlett, "Abigail" comes from a script by Stephen Shields and Guy Busick.
There's no official word on any bonus features or other extras, unfortunately, but loyal collectors of physical media can likely expect a more comprehensive set once the film makes its way to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on a later date to be announced. In the meantime, fans itching for a bite of vampire horror can find "Abigail" on digital platforms such as Amazon, iTunes, and more starting tomorrow. Universal also released a spiffy new TV spot to mark the occasion, featuring a pull quote or two by an outlet that certainly knows what it's talking about. (Okay, it's us.) You can check out the PVOD-focused footage and the "Abigail" synopsis below.
A heist team is hired by a mysterious fixer to kidnap the daughter of a powerful underworld figure. They must guard the 12-year-old ballerina for one night to net a $50 million ransom. As the captors start to dwindle one by one, they discover to their mounting terror that they're locked inside an isolated mansion with no ordinary little girl.