Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire Takes Us Back To A Key Location From The Mandalorian Season 2

There will be spoilers for the "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" episode "The Path of Hate," so beware.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" brings us to many locations across its six episodes, new and old, familiar and alien. One planet in particular, first introduced in "The Mandalorian" during its second season, gets the spotlight in the third episode of this series, "Path of Hate." Corvus was the setting for the 13th chapter of "The Mandalorian", showing us a blackened forest and a city named Calodan under the direct control of a magistrate named Morgan Elsbeth. Since this episode was our first introduction to Elsbeth, we didn't know who she was or how she took control of the planet, only that she was still aligned with the Imperials and had some connection to Grand Admiral Thrawn.

"The Path of Hate" gives us all of that vital backstory and shows us how Morgan Elsbeth subjugated Corvus and set up in the town of Calodan, thanks to the help and support of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the show's second episode. With Imperial support, she was able rule with an iron fist and a strong voice, so she could control the people of Corvus, turn them, use them for work and resources, and continue down her path of anger and vengeance.