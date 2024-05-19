Ethan Hawke Had To 'Hypnotize' Himself For His Best Role

If you've ever watched any behind-the-scenes footage from "The Shining," you might remember Jack Nicholson working himself up into a frenzy prior to shooting the famous "Here's Johnny" scene. As poor Shelly Duvall quietly finds her way into the bathroom, Jack can be seen seething as he descends into the deranged mental space required for the scene. No wonder "The Shining" changed Shelly Duvall forever.

But while Nicholson's process for journeying to the outer edges of sanity involved jumping in place, repeating the words, "Come on!," and almost accidentally giving the PA a concussion with a prop axe, not all actors follow that same method. We all know the punishing physical lengths to which Christian Bale goes in order to truly feel like the characters he portrays. As the actor told The Guardian, "I try to get as distant as possible. Otherwise, I can't do it. It's helpful not to look like yourself. If I look in the mirror and go, 'Ah, that doesn't look like me,' that's helpful."

But the physical transformation isn't quite as important as experience for others. When Robert De Niro was gearing up to play Travis Bickle in Martin Scorsese and Paul Schrader's "Taxi Driver," for instance, he made sure to actually get his taxi driving license and operate his own cab in New York City prior to shooting. Of course, Bickle was a much more lonely, restrained kind of crazy than Jack Torrance, but the principle of getting into the right headspace is the same. For Ethan Hawke, who starred in a much more recent entry in Schrader's oeuvre, it seems hypnosis was the key.