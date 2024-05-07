The Only Major Actors Still Alive From My Three Sons

Despite being one of the longest-running live-action sitcoms of all time, you don't hear much about "My Three Sons" anymore. The series ran for an impressive 12 seasons beginning in 1960, producing 380 episodes of wholesome sitcom scenarios during a decade of tremendous upheaval. "The real world was quite tumultuous and revolution was in the air," star Barry Livingston told CBS News in a 2009 retrospective, "and we were still eating Uncle Charley's cookies and having milk."

"My Three Sons" doesn't have the enduring legacy of more thought-provoking shows of the '60s and '70s, like "M*A*S*H" and "The Twilight Zone," nor is it typically mentioned in the same breath as all-time-great comedies like "I Love Lucy" and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." Despite the show's absence from most abridged versions of TV history, though, it still connected with audiences in its time: the series about a widower raising three sons as a single dad nabbed three Emmy nominations, three WGA nominations, and it even won a Golden Globe for the overarching category "Best TV Show."

Nowadays, fans of "My Three Sons" can find the show on Prime Video, Pluto TV, and cable's home of all things classic television, MeTV. You also don't have to look far to find the work of three of the show's main stars (we're only counting actors who appeared in over 100 episodes of the series here), all of whom are still sharing their wisdom from decades spent in the acting world today.