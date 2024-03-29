The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The Donna Reed Show

After Lucille Ball's spunky housewife Lucy signed off on the last episode of "I Love Lucy" but before Mary Tyler Moore did away with the nuclear family sitcom model with her own self-titled show, another actress was one of the faces of womanhood in comedy. Oscar-winning actress Donna Reed headlined "The Donna Reed Show" from 1958 to 1966, playing middle-class mother and housewife Donna Stone in the popular black-and-white series. Reed starred opposite Carl Betz, who played Donna's husband, pediatrician Dr. Alex Stone. In season 5, family friends Midge (Ann McCrea, now age 93) and Dave (Bob Crane, who passed away in 1978) joined the fun, but for the most part, the show was all about the lighthearted hijinks of the Stone family.

Though "The Donna Reed Show" was popular upon release, it's now perhaps most often referenced as a pop cultural window into a time before second-wave feminism, when women were expected to spend their time cooking, cleaning, and child-rearing while men went to work. "The Donna Reed Show" serves as the basis for a doozy of an argument between Rory (Alexis Bledel) and her first boyfriend in "Gilmore Girls," appears in retro sitcom fantasy "Pleasantville," and is the inspiration for a fully monochromatic outfit Dean Pelton (AKA "Deana Reed") dons for a Sadie Hawkins Dance in "Community."

While "The Donna Reed Show" may not have aged quite as well as some of its contemporaries, the series still has its fans, and the show's cast has continued to do great work beyond its eight seasons. Reed and Betz have now passed away, but the stars who played their three children went on to lead fulfilling careers — though not all of them did so as actors.