Challengers' Josh O'Connor Improvised This Moment In The Hotel Scene

A whole lot of moviegoers this past weekend probably just became enthusiastic tennis fans, so it's important that they know just how well the sport lends itself to the type of thrill-a-minute drama on display throughout "Challengers." (Be sure to read /Film's review by Witney Seibold if you haven't yet.) As Zendaya's Tashi Duncan proves on multiple occasions, the art of being really good at hitting a ball with a racket can feel like an interpretive dance ... provided you have the right partner. Both players tune out the larger world in the heat of the moment and, in Tashi's words, "go somewhere beautiful" together. In that light, it's no wonder the actual filming of director Luca Guadagnino's latest movie naturally lent itself to moments of spontaneity and improvisation between the main trio of actors.

If there's one moment everybody walked out of the theater buzzing about — besides the provocative ending, of course — it was the steamy hotel scene plastered at the front and center of all the marketing. Caught up in a seductive love triangle that ends up consuming much of their adult lives, tennis players Tashi, Art Donaldson (Mike Faist), and Patrick Zweig (Josh O'Connor) end up taking their competitive streak from the court to the bedroom. Much like any would-be romance in real life, it's messy, complex, and utterly enthralling. But the sequence as we all saw it ended up boosted to another level entirely, thanks to a bit of improv on the part of Josh O'Connor. While the obvious guess would be that this had something to do with the actual three-way kiss, the reality is a little more subtle than that.