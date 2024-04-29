Lin-Manuel Miranda Was Almost Cast In One Of Barry Jenkins' Best (And Most Underrated) Films

With the arrival of the first trailer for the "live-action" "Lion King" prequel "Mufasa: The Lion King" came news that the film's music is being spearheaded by Lin-Manuel Miranda. In the aftermath of the smash success of his stage musical "Hamilton" (which was eventually released as a movie on Disney+), Miranda seemed to be the guy in Hollywood, working on music for things like "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Moana," "Vivo," and "Encanto," just to name a few, while also physically appearing on screen in "Mary Poppins Returns," "In the Heights," "His Dark Materials," and more. The dude was everywhere, and, as often happens when someone becomes overexposed, a backlash began. His past couple of years have been more subdued, and "Mufasa: The Lion King" marks his return to the familiar arms of The Walt Disney Company.

While it may not be surprising that the guy behind the music of some of Disney's most successful recent hits is coming back to the studio, it is surprising to learn that part of the reason he's returning is because of his relationship with "Mufasa" director Barry Jenkins — a relationship that began several years ago when Jenkins almost cast Miranda in one of the filmmaker's most understated, underrated, heartbreaking, and very best movies: "If Beale Street Could Talk."

According to Empire, Jenkins had "almost cast" Miranda in "Beale Street" and the men had stayed in touch in the ensuing years. When it came time to make "Mufasa" (like "Wicked," this is another musical trying to hide the fact that it's a musical), Jenkins wanted the songs to feel seamlessly woven into the tapestry of the story, and Miranda was the guy to help execute that vision.

"We wanted to really find a balance of symbiosis between the music and the film," Jenkins said. "Lin really leaned in and tried to find the places that myself and Jeff Nathanson, the writer of the script, had tried to go deeper into the background of some of these characters in this film. He did a really, really wonderful job, and he and I already had something of a rapport."