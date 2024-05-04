The Character Deaths In It's Always Sunny That Glenn Howerton Regrets

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" gang has been at fault for quite a few deaths over the years — from a guy shooting himself in a Russian Roulette game arranged by Frank, to Mac and Dee letting a kid drown at a water park. If you count animals, Charlie's got the highest body count in the gang, as he's murdered not just the many men rats in Paddy's Pub, but the women and children rats too. Then again, the implied horrors that went on in Frank's old sweatshop might put Charlie's rat genocide to shame.

But for Glenn Howerton, who plays the psychopathic Dennis Reynolds, one of the deaths that haunts him was only kind of the gang's fault. In a 2017 interview he talked about how he regretted killing off Roxy (Alanna Ubach), a successful yet unstable sex worker whom Frank tries to marry in season 7. She unexpectedly drops dead from a random heart attack (though it might've been provoked by Frank's marriage proposal), and is presumed dead without any attempt at resuscitation. As Howerton lamented:

"She was just so funny, and it was such a funny character. I know the fans responded to her too, but just from our perspective there's a part of me that wishes we hadn't killed her. I'm sure we could discover that she's alive, and it wouldn't be that far outside the realm of possibility."

He's not wrong exactly: the only confirmation we get that she's dead is Frank checking her pulse, but despite his "Dr. Mantis Toboggan" alter ego, Frank's medical opinion isn't reliable. The episode ends with them callously leaving her body in the apartment hallway, so it's possible that someone else discovered her and actually tried some CPR. Over thirteen years later, it doesn't seem likely the character will return for revenge, but Roxy fans can certainly still hope.