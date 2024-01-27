The Fatal Attraction Actress Who Plays A Promiscuous Ex In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has had some wild guest stars over the years, from Guillermo del Toro to P. Diddy. Usually, the celebrities only appear for a single episode, but one Oscar nominee actually had a recurring role in season 2.

That actor is Anne Archer, whose performance as Beth Gallagher in the 1987 mega-hit "Fatal Attraction" earned her a Golden Globe nomination as well as an Academy Award nomination. Archer's time on "Sunny" was short-lived but unforgettable. The actor plays Barbara Reynolds, mother to Dee and Dennis and ex-wife of Frank. Barbara resurfaces in her family's lives in the season 2 episode "The Gang Goes Jihad" to regain control of her possessions after being divorced by Frank and robbed by her children.

Series co-creator and star Glenn Howerton has described Archer's performance in her debut episode as "very funny" and "amazing" (via the "Always Sunny" Podcast). The actor was not afraid to go the extra mile — she even got a real slap in while shooting a contentious scene with Howerton's co-star and co-creator Charlie Day. Sadly, the real slap did not make the episode's final cut, but Day's cheek still stings today.

In "Mac Bangs Dennis' Mom," Barbara has sex with Mac to make Frank jealous. This was a memorable early episode in the show and also the first episode with Mac's mom, who became one of the staples of the series. Sadly, Archer did not become a longstanding recurring character — her final appearance was in the show's second season.

Archer's last time on "Sunny" was in "Dee and Dennis Get a New Dad," when she breaks the news that Frank is not her children's biological father. The actor delivers a standout performance in an excellent episode, and yet her character was killed off in the following season. So, why did her character meet her end so soon?