First Ideas For Dune's Opening Scenes Would Have Eaten Up The Entire Movie Budget

For many years, Frank Herbert's "Dune" saga was described as impossible to adapt. Oh, people tried (check out our ranking of the "Dune" movies/TV here), but it wasn't until director Denis Villeneuve's two recent "Dune" films (with a third movie forthcoming) that one of these efforts was acclaimed. (David Lynch's 1984 "Dune" has its defenders, but it tanked upon release.) Villeneuve went from making a sequel to "Blade Runner" to adapting a story deemed a white whale. You can't say he doesn't have ambition, but even he has his limits.

Speaking to IndieWire in 2022, "Dune" screenwriter Eric Roth described his original pitch for the movie's opening sequence. Essentially, it was the Book of Genesis, Arrakis edition: "I started the movie with what would seem to be 'Genesis — 'and God created'— and you think you're seeing the formation of the Earth. And it's Dune, with wild animals, things you've never seen."

Roth remembered Villeneuve's answer, "This is magnificent, but now we can't afford the rest of the movie." Roth jokes this may have just been Villeneuve shooting the idea down with veiled logistical concerns, but evidence suggests the filmmaker didn't want to blow up the bank. With the first film being untested and "Blade Runner 2049" bombing at the box office, Villeneuve probably wasn't in a position to demand Warner Bros. do so either.

"Dune" had a budget of $165 million, on the lower side for a blockbuster these days. Then, "Dune: Part Two" had a reported budget of $190 million, only $25 million higher than the first movie, despite the evident vote of confidence from producers.

This is a sign of a filmmaker who doesn't want to spend more than he has to.