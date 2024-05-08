Director Steven Spielberg Was Stumped Over Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Biggest Reveal

There are a lot of great moments in Steven Spielberg's 1981 action-adventure film "Raiders of the Lost Ark," but nothing quite comes close to the film's intense climax. After following archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and feisty bar owner Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) on their journey to try and stop the Nazis from stealing a biblical artifact, said Nazis actually manage to open the artifact — the Ark of the Covenant, the holy box that once held the Tablets of the Law, which contained the ten commandments passed down to Moses by God in the old testament. They open the box to try and get a peek at what's inside, only to have their Nazi faces melted right off like a bunch of action figures hit with a blowtorch. It's one of the most satisfying moments in cinema history, but according to Spielberg, it was also pretty much done by the seat of his pants.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2011, Spielberg revealed that the one thing in "Raiders" that felt like a real challenge was figuring out what to do with the big climax, because what was in the script simply wasn't feasible.