Harrison Ford's Most Famous Indiana Jones Improv Deeply Disturbed A Key Crew Member

It's one of the most defining moments of the character of Indiana Jones, and the most key moment in terms of the tone of 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark" is when confronted by a master swordsman in the streets of Cairo, Indy (played with a mixture of Bogart-like weariness and gumption by Harrison Ford) makes a snap decision not to engage the brute in a lengthy and (likely) ill-fated physical bout. Instead, he merely pulls his revolver from its holster and shoots the swordsman point blank, allowing him to quickly continue the search for his missing partner, Marion (Karen Allen).

As has become a thing of "Raiders" legend by now, this altercation was not originally scripted in this manner. In fact, it was the result of several factors, most notably director Steven Spielberg wishing to hurry his production schedule along and Ford, suffering from a gross illness at the time, being not at all eager to go through filming a fight sequence.

Thanks to Spielberg's ineffable sense of timing and Ford's pitch-perfect performance, the moment not only made the scene work, it became one of the highlights of the film. However, not everyone involved with the movie was so pleased with the moment as it turned out; screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan was not a fan, believing that the improvised change actually hurt the character of Indy as well as the movie itself.