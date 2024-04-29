How To Watch The Boy And The Heron At Home

Studio Ghibli founder Hayao Miyazaki is 83; because of this and his own past flirtations with retirement (once upon a time, 1997's "Princess Mononoke" was going to be his swan song), some morbid critics are a bit too eager to look at how each new Miyazaki film would serve as his career capstone.

I'm going to keep such thoughts to a minimum, but Miyazaki's latest film, 2023's "The Boy and the Heron" (or as it's titled in Japanese, "How Do You Live?"), couldn't have been made by anyone but a man aware he's aging. Set in Japan during World War II, the movie centers on young Mahito, who must reckon with the loss of his mother as he falls into a Lewis Carroll-style fantasy world held together by its elderly creator.

"The Boy and the Heron" won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars earlier this year (which it totally deserved). If you haven't seen it yet, don't fret. U.S. distributor GKids has announced the home media release date for the film — including a Blu-ray release date.