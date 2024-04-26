How To Watch Love Lies Bleeding At Home

Big news for the "They don't make 'em like they used to" crowd: They just did and, as those who were paying attention know, it's been playing in theaters nationwide for weeks now. "Love Lies Bleeding" lies at the crossroads between a throwback '80s noir and a queer romance that's unabashedly of its time, with both aspects coming together to create an intoxicating mix that's mighty difficult to resist. Starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian as a pair of star-crossed lovers who wind up right in the crosshairs of a local crime lord (who also happens to be the estranged father of Stewart's character, in case things weren't already messy enough), director Rose Glass' iron-pumping, steroid-injecting, and thoroughly sweat-dripping thriller is one of those movies that practically leaps off the screen and swallows audiences up in the grime and muck of its world. (For more on that, be sure to read /Film's review by Bill Bria here.)

After indie-supporting studio A24 gave the film a wide release in early March, everyone who missed the boat the first time around — or fans who just can't get enough of a brilliantly-told story about buff women doing their thing — now have a chance to see what they've been missing. Today, even as it continues to play in scattered theaters, "Love Lies Bleeding" has been made available to rent or purchase digitally on PVOD platforms such as Apple, Amazon, and Google Play. Prospective viewers can expect the usual prices: $19.99 in order to rent the feature, and $24.99 to buy.

For everyone looking out for an eventual release on physical media and streaming, we have the details on that, too. Check it out below!