Cool Stuff: Rebel Moon Cosmology & Technology Book Digs Into Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Universe [Exclusive]
Director Zack Snyder is once again making headlines, and we all know what that means: gorgeous visuals, provocative world-building, and another divisive movie. "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver" is now streaming on Netflix and serves as the latest installment in the filmmaker's new, original franchise. (You can check out my review for the sequel here.) Initially conceived as a "Star Wars" pitch before Snyder took his talents elsewhere, his operatic space saga still bursts with colorful imagery and reams of nerdy details and lore that would've filled any "The Art of Star Wars" book from cover to cover — and, in fact, that's pretty much exactly what a new art and making-of book has done.
Titled "Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology" from author Peter Aperlo (who has also written "Watchmen: The Art of the Film," "Watchmen: The Official Film Companion," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: The Art of the Film," and "Army of the Dead: The Making of the Film"), this official book is described as:
"Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology" goes behind the scenes of these much-anticipated films to explore the worlds and technology, ships and armament. Bursting with exclusive on-set photography, concept art, storyboards by Zack Snyder, and more, accompanied by cast and crew interviews, this is an in-depth look at the making of the films.
The book picks up where the movie(s) left off, taking an even deeper dive into the moon of Veldt and the band of rebels led by Sofia Boutella's Kora and Michiel Huisman's Gunnar as they fight to preserve their way of life against the might of the ruthless Imperium. For those who came away from the movies itching to know more about this world, this is the book for you, and /Film has an exclusive look at some of the pages below.
From the armies of the Imperium...
With "Rebel Moon" featuring many, many far-flung planets and factions and alien worlds, "Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology" has the pick of the litter regarding which topic to focus on first. So perhaps it simply makes sense to explore the ins and outs of the Imperium itself and the armies of the Motherworld, led by the usurper Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and under the command of the villainous Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein). The book expands on the visuals seen in the films, providing a closer look at the clothing of individual soldiers clad in retro-futuristic garb — almost a cross between Medieval plate armor and the combat helmets of modern 21st Century warfare.
There's absolutely no shortage of details here for fans hungry for more, including concept art of various helmets and faces (as seen above). While both "Rebel Moon" movies kept up a brisk pace in order to keep the action moving, this art book provides the perfect excuse to marinade in this world, soak in the details, and appreciate the sheer amount of artistry that went into crafting this universe — even for villains as dastardly as the Imperium war machine.
... to the villages of Veldt
But what's the point of enemies we can truly hate if there isn't something we love worth protecting? That's where the moon of Veldt comes in, inhabited by a humble village of farmers and families. With the fugitive Kora having made this her home upon fleeing from the Motherworld, the idyllic town represents everything our heroes stand to lose should they fail in their mission against Admiral Noble and his cronies. Think of it as Snyder's analogue for Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine or, perhaps more accurately, the beautiful country of the Shire that the Hobbits of "The Lord of the Rings" call home. Much like how J.R.R. Tolkien pulled from various real-life influences, Snyder clearly borrows from the culture and customs of Vikings to bring the village of Veldt to life.
Above, you can see set photos of the Veldt set used during filming of "Rebel Moon." "Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology" includes all sorts of tidbits about the making of the film, such as the fact that the house pictured here isn't actually a full building, but a mere façade. This common trick is used to save time and money, though without ever compromising on the visual standards that Zack Snyder is so well-known for upholding. Rest assured, viewers won't even think twice as they see Veldt featured prominently throughout much of "Rebel Moon: Part Two."
In a departure from the first planet-hopping "Rebel Moon," the sequel takes place largely on Veldt. That means the innocent village becomes swept up in the grand war raging between the Motherworld and various pockets of resistance scattered across the galaxy. So before the lasers fly and explosions ramp up, readers can appreciate Veldt's finer details here.
Cosmology and technology
Don't let the simple lifestyle on Veldt fool you, however. The villagers of this moon are part of a thriving community with a deceptively complex and nuanced culture. Although neither of the "Rebel Moon" films have the time to really dig in and sink their teeth into the way of life on Veldt, author Peter Aperlo's official art and making-of book does much to fill in the gaps and further enrich what we see on the screen. From breaking down the language and script used on Veldt to detailing the process of giving each background prop their own lived-in details to exclusive information on production design and fun little details that went into each particular set, this book has it all.
But for those of us who aren't professional linguists and are more interested in visual factoids, the insightful book has us covered there, too. One such revelation involves a noodle bar on Veldt, showing off concept art created well before construction of the set, various posters hidden in the background, and even more language-based translations for those who struggle to keep up with their Duolingo streaks.
