Cool Stuff: Rebel Moon Cosmology & Technology Book Digs Into Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Universe [Exclusive]

Director Zack Snyder is once again making headlines, and we all know what that means: gorgeous visuals, provocative world-building, and another divisive movie. "Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver" is now streaming on Netflix and serves as the latest installment in the filmmaker's new, original franchise. (You can check out my review for the sequel here.) Initially conceived as a "Star Wars" pitch before Snyder took his talents elsewhere, his operatic space saga still bursts with colorful imagery and reams of nerdy details and lore that would've filled any "The Art of Star Wars" book from cover to cover — and, in fact, that's pretty much exactly what a new art and making-of book has done.

Titled "Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology" from author Peter Aperlo (who has also written "Watchmen: The Art of the Film," "Watchmen: The Official Film Companion," "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: The Art of the Film," and "Army of the Dead: The Making of the Film"), this official book is described as:

"Rebel Moon: Wolf: Ex Nihilo: Cosmology & Technology" goes behind the scenes of these much-anticipated films to explore the worlds and technology, ships and armament. Bursting with exclusive on-set photography, concept art, storyboards by Zack Snyder, and more, accompanied by cast and crew interviews, this is an in-depth look at the making of the films.

The book picks up where the movie(s) left off, taking an even deeper dive into the moon of Veldt and the band of rebels led by Sofia Boutella's Kora and Michiel Huisman's Gunnar as they fight to preserve their way of life against the might of the ruthless Imperium. For those who came away from the movies itching to know more about this world, this is the book for you, and /Film has an exclusive look at some of the pages below.