Director Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, And Jennifer Lawrence Are Prepping The Ultimate Showbiz Biopic

"I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time," the director told Deadline last October, adding, "The whole world has opened up to me, but it's too late ... I want to tell stories, and there's no more time." The beloved filmmaker who brought the world such great films as "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver," and "The Departed" went on to quote Akira Kurosawa, who upon receiving an honorary Oscar in his '80s said, "I'm only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it's too late." Fortunately, Scorsese isn't letting age stop him from making the projects he wants to bring to life.

Of course, as talented as DiCaprio is, he's not exactly known for his singing. If the Variety-reported cast ends up boarding the project, fans will surely be left wondering whether the actor will perform live vocals, lip-sync to the original music, or do some sort of combination of the two. The period the film plans to cover is also not yet apparent; Gardner was Sinatra's second wife, while his first, the mother of Tina Sinatra, was Nancy Barbato. The musician also had high-profile marriages to Mia Farrow and Barbara Marx, along with complex relationships with other members of the informal musician group known as the Rat Pack.

Along with the Sinatra biopic and Jesus-centric film, which will begin shooting this year, Scorsese is executive producing a new "Cape Fear" TV series alongside Steven Spielberg. The Sinatra film does not yet have a release date.