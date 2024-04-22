The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Petticoat Junction

"Petticoat Junction" was the unofficial second part of the Paul Henning Hooterville trilogy, a trio of 1960s sitcoms about the clash between city slickers and country bumpkins. In 1962, Henning created "The Beverly Hillbillies," a series about hillbillies who, when they strike oil, move to Beverly Hills. In 1965, he inverted the formula with "Green Acres," a show about millionaires who move to a farm to learn about country living. Sandwiched in between the two was "Petticoat Junction," which debuted on September 24, 1963. "Junction" took place at the Shady Rest Hotel, overseen by the lovable widowed hayseed Kate Bradley (Bea Benederet). She and her uncle Joe (Edgar Buchanan) would run the hotel and oversee the shenanigans of her three daughters Betty Jo, Billie Jo, and Bobbie Jo.

"Petticoat Junction" takes place in the same universe as "Green Acres," as both shows make constant references to common fictional cities that the characters visit. There were a few supporting crossovers, wherein characters would appear in both shows, mostly in the show's third season. "The Beverly Hillbillies" wasn't officially part of the same galaxy until the show's seventh season, but even up until then, there was every reason to believe all three were part of the Hooterverse.

The show lasted for a whopping 222 episodes over seven seasons and underwent several major overhauls. In its third season, it transitions from black-and-white to color. The first few seasons were devoted to "bumpkin" jokes and culture clashes but it eventually settled on the lives and times of the three Bradley sisters ... who were recast often. Notably, Benederet passed away in 1968, leaving her absent for the show's seventh season.

Five of the main actors from "Petticoat Junction" are still with us.