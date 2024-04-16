A Beatles Film Unavailable For Decades Is Coming To Disney+

It must be the 1960s all over again because Beatlemania is running wild with no signs of stopping anytime soon. Fans of the legendary band have been enjoying something of a renaissance in recent years, between Peter Jackson's Disney+ docuseries "The Beatles: Get Back" in 2021, another Beatles-centric project that the director is reportedly working on, and, of course, the recent news that Sam Mendes will be giving the pop group the "Avengers" treatment with a series of four separate biopics in the near future. Now, it seems Jackson's efforts have directly led to yet another celebration of the Fab Four.

This latest instance of Hollywood doing everything they can to whip up some serious Beatles nostalgia, however, comes courtesy of Disney. In a press release, the studio announced earlier this morning that one notable relic of the band's past, the 1970 documentary film "Let It Be" from director Michael Lindsay-Hogg, will be made available to audiences for the first time in decades. The film will be coming to Disney+ streaming later this May, allowing subscribers a whole new opportunity to catch a rare example of contemporary, on-the-ground art that inadvertently captured some of what led to the group's infamous breakup in 1970. The film hasn't been available on home media since the 1980s, when it was released on VHS and Laserdisc. (Kids, ask your parents.)

