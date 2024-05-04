Will Smith's Best Movie Could've Been Very Different – And Directed By Michael Bay

Francis Lawrence's 2007 post-apocalyptic drama "I Am Legend" is based loosely on the celebrated 1954 novel by Richard Matheson. The original novel is set in the near future of 1976 when a destructive war has ravaged the Earth, and a horrible virus has infected the survivors. The virus transforms its victims into pale-skinned, nocturnal ghouls with an appetite for human blood, more or less making them vampires. The novel follows Robert Neville, seemingly the last human alive, as he tries to survive in a ravaged Los Angeles and study the virus during the daylight hours. The title comes from the novel's famous twist ending.

"I Am Legend" was adapted to film in 1964 as "The Last Man on Earth," and in 1971 as "The Omega Man," before Lawrence's 2007 version. Lawrence's version transposes the action to New York and makes Neville (Will Smith) into a surviving virologist attempting to come up with a cure for the vampire virus. In all versions of the story, Neville encounters a few other human survivors.

The 2007 version of "I Am Legend" was in development for a few years, with a 1997 script by Mark Protosevitch. For a while, Ridley Scott was attached to direct, and big stars like Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, and Michael Douglas were approached to star, and Scott even hired John Logan to rewrite the script before the studio got cold feet and reassigned Protosevitch. The project stalled after that.

In 2002, as detailed by an article in Variety, Arnold Schwarzenegger bought the rights to the story and put the film back into production. Will Smith was convinced to star, and Schwarzenegger approached Michael Bay to direct. A somber, post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie directed by shlock action director Michael Bay? It would have been a very, very different film.