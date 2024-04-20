Why Kirstie Alley's Cheers Casting Had Network Execs Hesitant

"Cheers" was the third highest-rated show on television when Shelley Long opted to quit the series at the end of its fifth season and pursue movie stardom. Though the show had long since settled into its ensemble groove, the on-again/off-again Sam Malone and Diane Chambers romance was the primary generator of water-cooler chatter. Moreover, the chemistry between Long and Ted Danson was the stuff of a series showrunner's dream (in fact, Long is credited with saving Danson's career). Their banter was worthy of Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. You don't just go out and find another Katharine Hepburn. Could "Cheers," brilliant and popular as it was, survive Long's departure, especially when fans had so much invested in Diane?

This was the conundrum faced by casting director Jeff Greenberg, who'd joined "Cheers" during Long's last season. He knew chasing the next Long was courting disaster, so he looked for an actor who could hold her own with Danson and the rest of the gang without suggesting so much as a hint of Long's established personality.

Fortunately, Greenberg knew exactly who he wanted. He'd seen an up-and-coming actor named Kirstie Alley in a Mark Taper Forum production of Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." She'd found unexpected humor in the part of Maggie the Cat, and he knew she'd fit right in with the "Cheers" ensemble. He just had to convince, well, everyone: Alley, her agent, the cast, and, finally, the network. This was anything but easy.