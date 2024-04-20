How A James Bond Delay Blessed Dune With A Crucial Crew Member

Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" films are an embarrassment of riches. With a strong ensemble cast, gorgeous visuals, an arresting story, and production design to die for, the filmmaker's take on Frank Herbert's epic sci-fi saga is firing on all cylinders. The movies also have fantastic effects makeup; a talented team is responsible for turning Austin Butler into a scowling, pale villain, etching runes onto the faces of the Bene Gesserit, and making everyone generally look both hot and windswept.

Oscar-nominated makeup artist Donald Mowat is credited as head of the makeup department on both 2021's "Dune" and "Dune: Part Two," but in 2020, he told Inside The Film Room that he nearly didn't get to work on the movies after all. Mowat previously collaborated extensively with Daniel Craig, doing his makeup on films like "Cowboys & Aliens" and "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" before joining the Bond franchise for "Skyfall" and Spectre." When the opportunity to join "Dune" came up, Mowat says he was already set to work on "No Time To Die," but began rethinking his plans after multiple delays set the film back.

"It was very difficult for me because I left the Bond franchise to do 'Dune,'" Mowat explained. "I made a huge, huge change, and it was very hard for me. I love working with Daniel Craig. I truly mean it. Daniel Craig is about one of the finest-tuned human beings I know, and we have a very nice way of working." While Mowat said his creative side jumped at the idea of being able to work on "Dune," "the other part of me was like: Bond, come on."