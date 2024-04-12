Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season Is Sharing DNA With Another Iconic Sci-Fi Franchise

Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery."

When it was announced that season 5 of "Discovery" would be its last, even the show's biggest and most loyal fans had to wonder exactly what showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise might have up their sleeves for one final adventure. That turned out to be no small thing, following the reveal that they would be following in the footsteps of a game-changing storyline in the canon first introduced in "The Next Generation" – the so-called Progenitors and their role as, essentially, the creators of all sentient humanoid life in the galaxy. At its heart, "Trek" has always concerned itself with the most high-minded of ideas, routinely posing existential questions and philosophical debates. But as Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Book (David Ajala), and everyone else on board the USS Discovery race against time to put the pieces together for a map that leads to the most important find in the history of civilization, the franchise is boldly wading into waters rarely explored before.

Perhaps that's why, more and more, this final season appears to be sharing quite a bit of DNA with a very different sci-fi series: specifically, director Ridley Scott's "Prometheus."

Nobody would ever mistake the dark, horror-focused, and downright pessimistic "Alien" franchise for the bright and sunny idealism of "Trek," mind you, but nor can anybody deny that the 2012 prequel film trafficked in very similar thematic territory. Humanity in the future following carefully laid clues to the origins of life as we know it? All while our protagonists must reckon with issues of faith and meaning? The Discovery might not be headed to as violent an end as the crew of the Prometheus (hopefully, at least), but we're downright intrigued by the parallels.