The History And Significance Of Pip-Boys In The Fallout TV Series, Explained

Character attitudes towards technology help us better understand their stance, as they define what kind of people the characters are to an extent. For instance, Maximus is not averse to using a Pip-Boy but simply doesn't due to his organizational affiliation, and this flexibility is apparent when he is given his own Pip-Boy when introduced to the comforts of vault life, where he is willing to accept it. However, Maximus will never heavily rely on a Pip-Boy for survival as much as Lucy (who has been using it in the vaults since she was 10, which is typically when a vault-dweller is gifted one), as his initial motivator is power and ambition, which morphs into a need to belong after he becomes attached to Lucy.

Conversely, The Ghoul's distaste for the device dates back to his life before the Great War, as his wife's Pip-Boy held the key to a terrible truth about Vault-Tec and humanity as a whole — a realization that completely broke his moral compass after he turned into a Ghoul. Pip-Boys are reminders of Vault-Tec's hooks into post-apocalyptic civilization, especially the way the company gambles with innocent lives and posits survival as a capitalist commodity, where such devices are a luxury for those chosen to be vault-dwellers. The democratization of Pip-Boys, where its parts are migrated, scavenged, or repurposed by surface dwellers, is an inevitable aspect of the post-war economy, but The Ghoul would rather rely on his decaying humanity than a device that symbolizes the power that Vault-Tec has over a wasteland that they created in the first place.

Come what may, Pip-Boys will never go out of style, as they legitimize vault-dwellers as a part of a collective, and offer invaluable aid to wastelanders, regardless of their allegiance.

