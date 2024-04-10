Monopoly Movie Passes Go, With Producer Margot Robbie Hoping To Replicate That Barbie Magic

It's Margot Robbie's world and we're just living in it, folks. The actor-turned-producer is flying high after her work both in front of the camera and behind the scenes of "Barbie," teaming up with director Greta Gerwig to turn what many assumed would be some soulless corporate product into a bona fide sensation. Between that and her star-making performances in recent years, she's pretty much had her pick of the litter in Hollywood. And now, she's using her well-earned clout to take on another major production that most have remained skeptical of: a movie based on the popular board game Monopoly.

/Film's Ryan Scott is currently on the ground at this year's CinemaCon event and was in attendance of the Lionsgate panel, where they announced that "Monopoly" will, indeed, pass Go as the studio is joining forces with Robbie's LuckyChap production company (along with Hasbro Entertainment, of course) to make this far-fetched concept into a reality. The live-action feature has been inching closer and closer to the finish line over the last few years, first with the reports in 2019 indicating that star Kevin Hart would take on the lead role while filmmaker Tim Story directed the film. Things stalled out after that (likely on account of that whole pandemic we've been living through, not to mention the writer and actor strikes that followed), but we subsequently got the scoop directly from Story in June of last year that the film remained in some level of development.

Well, turns out Lionsgate was just waiting to unleash the news at their buzzy panel in Las Vegas. More details below!