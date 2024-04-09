First Joker 2 Footage Finally Delivers What Batman Fans Crave: The Joker Crying In The Rain

Oh, Joker, you little scamp. The Clown Prince of Crime is always getting into some mischief or other, whether it's dosing Gotham City with debilitating amounts of laughing gas in "Batman: The Animated Series," embarking on a terror campaign straight out of the US military playbook in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight," or starting beef with Common while having "Damaged" tattooed in his forehead in that one fever dream of a movie that we've collectively agreed upon to never mention again. But the supervillain is saving perhaps his most diabolical scheme for last.

At a time when most reasonable people would be thrilled to give Batman's arch nemesis a break from live-action movies for a few years (Zach Galifianakis' Joker in "The Lego Batman Movie" is forever innocent), Warner Bros. decided to double and now triple down on their most marketable bad guy around. Surely everybody remembers where they were when director Todd Phillips upended society as we know it and ushered in the beginning of the end of human civilization with 2019's "Joker," the blatant Martin Scorsese homage that sought to put a grimy, throwback '70s veneer to a comic book character we all assumed we'd known inside and out. But what we didn't count on was Joaquin Phoenix, well, Joaquin Phoenix-ing it up as only he can as Arthur Fleck, the mentally unstable incel who inadvertently started a Gotham City revolution.

It was simply a matter of time before the billion-dollar hit spawned a sequel of its own, and Phillips is certainly bringing the weirdness with "Joker: Folie à Deux," co-starring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in what's rumored to be a musical. Ahead of the impending release of the first official trailer, we now have a bite-sized amount of footage to whet our appetites. Watch it below!