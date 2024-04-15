How A Five-Minute Meeting Convinced Cartoon Network To Bring Back Samurai Jack

Genndy Tartakovsky's 2001 animated series "Samurai Jack" is probably one of the best of its era. The series boasted a peculiar and stoic tone, with the title hero (Phil LaMarr) staying quiet for vast blocks of the show. Samurai Jack was lost in the distant future, thanks to the sorcery of a tricky trickster god named Aku (Mako, then Greg Baldwin), and a lot of the series was devoted to Jack's exploration of strange, new alien settings. "Samurai Jack." also featured a unique, neo-cubist aesthetic; characters didn't have black-line outlines, and backgrounds were often abstract and blocky. Fans will also hasten to add the overwhelmingly awesome action of "Samurai Jack." If one is animating with blocky shapes and abstract backgrounds, the action can be just as stylized. The fight scenes on "Samurai Jack" are the stuff of legend.

"Samurai Jack" ran until 2004, and there had long been plans to adapt the series into a live-action feature film. Sadly, those plans fell through. In 2017, the series was revived for a fifth and final season, set 50 years after the last. Luckily, Jack cannot age thanks to Aku's time travel curse, although fighting Aku and his minions for decades has now left him destitute and crushed.

From 2004 until about 2015, Tartakovsky had moved to other projects. He was the showrunner of "Star Wars: Clone Wars," created the short-lived series "Sym-Bionic Titan," and directed both "Hotel Transylvania" and "Hotel Transylvania 2." As production was wrapping on the latter film, Tartakovsky reached out to Cartoon Network about the possibility of bringing "Samurai Jack" back. According to a 2017 article in Rolling Stone, the revival was almost immediately given a thumbs-up.