Cool Stuff: One Of The Best Star Wars Books Is Getting An Incredible Set Of Action Figures

After Disney acquired Lucasfilm, one of their biggest creative decisions regarding the "Star Wars" franchise was to completely disregard the entirety of the Expanded Universe, opting to turn all the novels, comics, video games, and other assorted media surrounding the "Star Wars" movies into what is now known as Legends and removing them from the overall canon of the galaxy far, far away.

However, since then, several "Star Wars" projects have brought some of the Expanded Universe content back under the canon umbrella, such as the villainous, master strategist Grand Admiral Thrawn. The character originated in the "Heir to the Empire" trilogy of novels by author Timothy Zahn, which is largely considered to be among the best "Star Wars" books ever written.

But just because that story was relegated to Legends doesn't mean Lucasfilm is ignoring it. Not only is a version of this storyline slowly coming to fruition in a new way through the "Ahsoka" TV series, Hasbro is bringing fans a four-pack of Star Wars Black Series action figures inspired by "The Last Command," the concluding chapter of Zahn's trilogy. More specifically, these figures are inspired by the comic book adaptation of the novel.

Hasbro

Hasbro's new Star Wars Black Series action figure four-pack includes the familiar "Return of the Jedi" version of Luke Skywalker. But there's also another version of Luke, one that we'll likely never see in the proper "Star Wars" universe. That's not all either, because the collectible set also includes a key villain and one of the most beloved characters from the Expanded Universe. Let's take a look below!