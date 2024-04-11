The Best New Blu-Ray Releases This Week Include The Film Stanley Kubrick Hated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's the worst Stanley Kubrick movie? If you could ask Kubrick himself, he'd likely tell you the answer is "Fear and Desire," his debut feature. And by most accounts, "Fear and Desire" is definitely near the bottom of the list when it comes to Kubrick films. It's a clunky, clumsy movie that Kubrick himself called "a presumptuous failure." He also stated: "It's not a film I remember with any pride, except for the fact it was finished."

Kubrick disliked the film so much that he would've been happy if no one actually watched it. By some accounts, the filmmaker even tried to destroy the film. Eventually, its copyright lapsed and it fell into the public domain for all to see — provided anyone could find a print. Which they couldn't — until 1994. That year, a version of the film was found and restored by The George Eastman House, which planned to screen the film for the first time in 41 years. Kubrick caught wind of the restoration and reportedly tried to stop the screening, issuing a press release that called the movie "a completely inept oddity, boring and pretentious."

Now, all these years later, "Fear and Desire" has been given the 4K treatment from the folks at Kino Lorber. And it leads the list of our latest Blu-ray round-up.