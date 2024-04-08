How To Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 At Home
DreamWorks Animation has the best animated franchises, delivering consistently good, theatrically-released franchises that are unique within the animation landscape. One of their best ones is "Kung Fu Panda," a franchise with some of the best fight sequences in animation, and one of the few instances where an all-star stunt voice cast isn't detrimental to the films' quality.
Even if "Kung Fu Panda 4" doesn't reach the heights of the first two films, it still isn't without redeeming qualities. As our own Ethan Anderton wrote in his review for /Film, "This movie still has plenty of ways to entertain, from the eye-popping animated action sequences to Jack Black's pitch-perfect portrayal of Po, not to mention a stellar score from composer Hans Zimmer and his composing partner and collaborator, Steve Mazzaro."
This is a fun movie with a fantastic cast led by Jack Black and Awkwafina (be sure to check out our chaotic interview with the duo, which ended with Jack Black singing a song as Bowser from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"), starting what could be a new trilogy in the franchise.
For those who missed out — or simply want to hear the incredible Tenacious D cover of "Baby One More Time" all over again — Universal Pictures has announced when fans will be able to watch "Kung Fu Panda 4" at home.
Keep reading for all the details, including a new animated short featuring Po and Zhen.
Here's when you can watch Kung Fu Panda 4 at home
"Kung Fu Panda 4" will make its debut on digital platforms for purchasing and PVOD starting on April 9, 2024.
It is worth noting that the film is still playing in theaters, a regular occurrence with animated movies from DreamWorks and Illumination. We saw this happen with "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," a big success in theaters that went on to become an even bigger hit once it hit streaming. When it comes to "Kung Fu Panda 4," the film is already a hit, as it even let the franchise cross the $2 billion mark at the box office.
As an added bonus, those who purchase the film on digital platforms will also get a brand new animated short titled "Dueling Dumplings." The short follows Jack Black's Po and Awkwafina's Zhen as they fight over whose dumplings are the best.
The film will surely get a physical media release at home as well, but we don't have 4K and Blu-ray disc information yet, so stay tuned.