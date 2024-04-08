How To Watch Kung Fu Panda 4 At Home

DreamWorks Animation has the best animated franchises, delivering consistently good, theatrically-released franchises that are unique within the animation landscape. One of their best ones is "Kung Fu Panda," a franchise with some of the best fight sequences in animation, and one of the few instances where an all-star stunt voice cast isn't detrimental to the films' quality.

Even if "Kung Fu Panda 4" doesn't reach the heights of the first two films, it still isn't without redeeming qualities. As our own Ethan Anderton wrote in his review for /Film, "This movie still has plenty of ways to entertain, from the eye-popping animated action sequences to Jack Black's pitch-perfect portrayal of Po, not to mention a stellar score from composer Hans Zimmer and his composing partner and collaborator, Steve Mazzaro."

This is a fun movie with a fantastic cast led by Jack Black and Awkwafina (be sure to check out our chaotic interview with the duo, which ended with Jack Black singing a song as Bowser from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"), starting what could be a new trilogy in the franchise.

For those who missed out — or simply want to hear the incredible Tenacious D cover of "Baby One More Time" all over again — Universal Pictures has announced when fans will be able to watch "Kung Fu Panda 4" at home.

Keep reading for all the details, including a new animated short featuring Po and Zhen.