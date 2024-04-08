Cool Stuff: Pop Culture Coffee Is Serving Up Ghostbusters Brews Like Ecto-Espresso
When you're working for the Ghostbusters, you never know when you're going to get the call to track down a non-terminal repeating phantasm or a Class-5 full-roaming vapor. It could be just as you're sitting down to a nice takeout dinner, or in the middle of the night while you're dreaming about a strangely sexual ghost encounter. Either way, you're gonna want to make sure you have the energy to bust ghosts. Thankfully, the folks at Pop Culture Coffee have you covered, especially if you're a "Ghostbusters" fan.
Right now, Pop Culture Coffee has two coffee flavors inspired by "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" (read our review). First, there's the Ecto-Espresso, which has a chocolate caramel flavor, and is available in both ground coffee and cold brew cans. But that's not all, because taking a cue from those mischievous and twisted little Mini-Pufts, there's also a Puftmello flavor that comes with a taste of marshmallow. Find out where you can get these coffees, as well as a couple other upcoming "Ghostbusters" coffees, below.
Brewin' makes me feel good
The official flavor description for the Ecto-Espresso coffee says, "Crafted from a rich caramel and mocha medley, this ooey gooey 'candy' inspired blend has notes of chocolate, caramel, and nutty nougat." As a bonus, the coffee bag features artwork by award-winning artists Jeff West and Jim Titus, and as you can see above, they even went so far as to include Slimer's wrinkly little butt on the back of the bag. (Did you know "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" developed a new visual effect to bring Slimer to life?) This flavor is also available in cold brew coffee cans, which are a little pricey at $10.99 each, or a case of 4 for $39.99.
Meanwhile, the Puftmello flavor is described as "a smooth and rich medium roast infused with our signature manifestation of vanilla marshmallow." The artwork for this one was also done by Jim Titus, and it includes a batch of those devilish Mini Pufts, who have taken a break from figuring out how to melt, burn, and stab each other. Sadly, this one doesn't have a cold brew can — at least not at this time.
Both of these flavors are available to pre-order now on the Pop Culture Coffee website, and they're expected to ship in early May. But this is just the beginning of the "Ghostbusters" coffee line. Coming later this year, they'll also have Death Chill, a chocolatey-minty libation best served iced cold, and Stay S'mored, a blend that evokes everyone's favorite campfire confection. You can also look forward to Paranormal Pecan, featuring a medley of candy, pecan, and waffles, as well as Phantasmal Fudge, a gooey brownie flavor blast.
Stay tuned to the Pop Culture Coffee website for more!