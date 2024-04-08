Cool Stuff: Pop Culture Coffee Is Serving Up Ghostbusters Brews Like Ecto-Espresso

When you're working for the Ghostbusters, you never know when you're going to get the call to track down a non-terminal repeating phantasm or a Class-5 full-roaming vapor. It could be just as you're sitting down to a nice takeout dinner, or in the middle of the night while you're dreaming about a strangely sexual ghost encounter. Either way, you're gonna want to make sure you have the energy to bust ghosts. Thankfully, the folks at Pop Culture Coffee have you covered, especially if you're a "Ghostbusters" fan.

Right now, Pop Culture Coffee has two coffee flavors inspired by "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" (read our review). First, there's the Ecto-Espresso, which has a chocolate caramel flavor, and is available in both ground coffee and cold brew cans. But that's not all, because taking a cue from those mischievous and twisted little Mini-Pufts, there's also a Puftmello flavor that comes with a taste of marshmallow. Find out where you can get these coffees, as well as a couple other upcoming "Ghostbusters" coffees, below.