This 60s Horror Movie Had The Same Twist As Psycho

I'm sure you all know the famous, then-shocking twist of Alfred Hitchcock's "Psycho." Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) is set up as the film's protagonist; the opening scene is an intimate moment between her and lover Sam Loomis (John Gavin), who can't commit until he pays his debts. So, she impulsively steals $40,000 from her boss' client. Surely the movie will be about her on the run.

Well, it is for a while, but then she makes it to the Bates Motel. She chats up polite young innkeeper Norman (Anthony Perkins), but his elderly mother (only heard, never seen) sure seems creepy. With an hour to go, Marion is murdered by a knife-wielding assailant in the motel shower (a scene so scary it left Leigh scared of showers). The film's second half becomes a new story about Sam and Marion's sister Lila (Vera Miles) investigating her disappearance. They stumble onto the truth — that Marion was killed by Norman, possessed by an alternate personality modeled after his mother.

"Psycho" pushed the limits of studio filmmaking, not just in depicting sexuality and violence but in its structure. Killing off your lead (and biggest star) halfway through? If this doesn't seem shocking today, it's only because "Psycho" knocked down the door.

In one of the many coincidences of parallel films throughout Hollywood history, there was another black-and-white horror film released in 1960 with the same structure — a much more obscure one titled "City of the Dead."