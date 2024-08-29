The Apartment 7A Trailer Really Doesn't Want You To Know It's A Rosemary's Baby Prequel

Back in 2021, it was announced that "Relic" director Natalie Erika James was teaming up with John Krasinski for the new horror film "Apartment 7A." At the time, the movie was described as a "psychological thriller," but little else was known about the project. Then, in 2022, a bombshell. A theory provided by Bloody Disgusting suggested "Apartment 7A" is actually a secret prequel to "Rosemary's Baby," which has since been confirmed by additional reports (including, most recently, Vanity Fair's first look at the film). The horror movie is now officially set to premiere on Paramount+ 56 years after Roman Polanski's celebrated 1968 film adaptation of the 1967 novel originally bowed in theaters.

Breakout "Ozark" star and future "Fantastic Four" actor Julia Garner is starring in the film as Terry Gionoffrio, the woman who (er, spoiler for a 56 year old movie coming up) dies at the start of "Rosemary's Baby" — though up until very recently, that wasn't a sure thing. Co-written by Natalie Erika James, Christian White, and Skylar James, "Apartment 7A" also stars Dianne Wiest as Minnie Castevet, the devil-worshipping neighbor portrayed by Ruth Gordon (in an Oscar-winning performance) in Polanski's film.

Now, we finally have the first footage from "Apartment 7A" courtesy of today's trailer premiere. You can check it out above.